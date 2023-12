Wilmer Lorenzo Merida (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a wanted man.

Wilmer Lorenzo Merida is wanted for violation of probation on conveyance burglary, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.