Door camera footage of a teenager in a ski mask (CREDIT: WINK News)

If you woke up to a loud boom at your door and saw a masked person standing there at 1:30 a.m., what would you think?

A Cape Coral homeowner woke up to a person in a ski mask kicking at their door and immediately thought it was a home invasion.

“My initial reaction was to protect my family at all cost,” said the Cape Coral homeowner. “When I saw that, I immediately armed myself and ran out the door to find out what was going on, if they were breaking into my car, or whatever.”

When he got outside, the homeowner said he realized the culprits were teenagers who were probably playing a prank.

“Was four juveniles,” the homeowner said. “When I confronted them and told them to wait for the cops, they they ran off.”

But the fear he and his family felt was real.

Neighbors described the street as tight-knit and hasn’t had any issues. They hope the incident doesn’t happen again.

“I hope that they catch the kids who did it just to scare them enough to not continue doing it for their safety and for the homeowners safety,” said Neighbor Nicole Askew.