Kai Lewis mugshot (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Cape Coral business with his 7-year-old in the car.

According to Cape Coral Police, 42-year-old Kai Lewis was arrested with a blood alcohol content of .228.

Lewis is accused of speeding through a red light, then crashing into a business on Chiquita Boulevard. Police said his daughter was not hurt.

Lewis bonded out of jail on Monday. According to officers, Lewis is one of 12 DUI arrests made over New Year’s weekend.