This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous. Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Nicholas Clark is wanted in Lee County for violating probation. He did prison time for robbing a liquor store in North Cape Coral. When he got out of prison, he got probation, but last month, investigators said he violated it. He has several tattoos, including a skeleton, cross and gun, and a bulldog with flowers.

Keshon Isaac has a warrant out for his arrest for skipping court. He faced charges of robbery with a firearm. The victim told investigators Isaac hired him to record a rap video in Fort Myers, but when he unloaded his equipment, Isaac pulled out a gun. Look for him in the Dunbar area.

And SWFL Crime Stoppers is also looking for Infinity Jones. She violated probation for the possession of cocaine two weeks ago. Investigators said she also goes by Kierra Johnson or Nuria Jones.