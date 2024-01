MGN

The Lee County Port Authority welcomed JetBlue Airways’ inaugural flight to Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

JetBlue will operate the RSW seasonal nonstop service to ORH twice weekly to start.

Flights will then increase to daily service in mid-February through the end of Red Sox Spring Training, which is held in Fort Myers.

JetBlue announced this new service in April 2023.