The motto of keeping Florida free may apply to how you pay for your food.

WINK News first told you about a Florida bill making its way through Tallahassee aiming to require most businesses to accept cash for in-person transactions.

Places like the Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor just opened its doors, and they are cashless.

This bill sounds like music to the ears of people who love to use cash, but is this possible law about accessibility or freedom?

When buying something, how someone pays is a preference. Some like cash and some like using card.

What they’re paying for is also a factor. Keeping a financial track record with a card also means fees for the seller.

A new bill in Tallahassee, if approved, would ban businesses from going cashless.

This could impact the brand-new Sunseeker Resort, which opened in December and is mostly cashless.

Cashless is convenient. Business owners see phones and cards tapping away every day.

The question about Apple Pay is often before deciding what to order. Some say deciding how to pay is a sign of the times.

“I think it’s very generational,” said Karen Noberg, of Art Studio. “I was raised in a family where my mother and dad never used a credit card and to spend it to go out to lunch would be, I think, a prime, so it’s just a funny thing on how you’re raised. The younger generation puts a lot of things on a card.”

This bill would allow cash holders to have the choice to swipe or ready their money.