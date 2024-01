Campbell Lodge. Image courtesy St. Matthew’s House

St. Matthew’s House will keep its two emergency shelters open for January due to inclement weather forecast for this weekend.

The shelters will open Thursday at 8 p.m. and will accept any person in need of shelter until Jan. 31. There is a possibility of the shelter remaining open past the 31st if conditions are not cleared.

St. Matthew’s House will provide beds, pillows, blankets, snacks and coffee in a safe and secure environment.

Guests seeking refuge will be required to take a breathalyzer test.

St. Matthew’s House is also asking for donations of blankets, pillows, coats, gloves and socks for guests staying at their shelters.

The shelter will be at the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples.

The Immokalee Friendship House located at 602 West Main Street will also be open during this period.