Alain Rodriguez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an alcohol store with his wallet.

According to the Cape Coral Police, 51-year-old Alain Rodriguez wrapped his arm and hand in a blanket and pointed his wallet at the clerk in a way that mimicked a gun.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the In and Out Beverage Store on South del Prado.

Rodriguez then ran from the scene, and Cape Coral police tracked him down soon after.

During the confrontation, officers said they believed he had a weapon, so they used a Taser on him to gain compliance.

Rodriguez remains in the Lee County Jail and is charged with robbery without a deadly weapon.