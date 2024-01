Jordan Octavien Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Lehigh Acres, resulting in a collision with a Fort Myers patrol vehicle.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes-Benz near the intersection of SR-82 and Destination Drive on Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old Jordan Octavien, police said, immediately fled from the attempted traffic stop and aggressively drove directly at a Fort Myers Police patrol vehicle, which ended in a crash.

They were able to maintain a visual of the vehicle as it fled through both Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres with Lee County Sheriff’s Office aviation tracking overhead.

Officers found 3,626 grams of marijuana, 85.9 grams of oxycodone and $15,813 inside the car.

Octavien was charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hit and run with property damage, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug equipment.

Octavien remains in the Lee County Jail.