Collier County Planning Commission unanimously voted Jan. 4 to recommend approval of 305 multifamily rental units on Immokalee Road, less than 2 miles east of Collier Boulevard.

The agricultural-zoned site would require a small-scale growth management plan amendment to establish the 37-acre piece of land as the JLM Living East Residential Overlay. The property is in between the LaMorada community and Ventana Pointe development and across Immokalee Road from Heritage Bay.

