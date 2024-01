Photo taken of the first funnel cloud in Glades County (CREDIT: Gabriel Taylor)

The first funnel cloud in Southwest Florida for 2024 was spotted in Glades County.

According to WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, the funnel cloud was spotted between Moore Haven and Lakeport.

There is no report of the funnel cloud touching down at this time.

