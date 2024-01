A late-night crash causing a vehicle to burst into flames occurred on Palm Beach Boulevard near downtown Fort Myers.

The crash was reported to the Fort Myers Police Department at around 10:30 p.m., on Sunday.

According to FMPD, the crash at East Riverside Drive and Palm Beach Boulevard closed down the westbound lanes of Palm Beach for several hours.

A nearby Mobil gas station had temporarily been wrapped with crime scene tape. The tape was removed at around 4 a.m., Monday.

The roads have been reopened as of 4:30 a.m.

There has been no confirmation of any injuries due to the crash.

Witnesses of the crash described the scene as, “A car that looked like it turned over completely in flames.”

The witnesses continued to say, “There were multiple explosions that kept popping. We were watching every explosion the car made, then it burst into a complete fireball.”

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.