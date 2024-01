Thomas Ebersole mugshot. Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl into his home via online chatting through a video game.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Ebersole, 31, traveled to Ohio to meet with the teenager he had connected with while playing World of Warcraft.

Ebersole told investigators that he had planned to hide the girl in his home and make her his wife.

Ebersole has since been arrested by deputies and charged with traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity.