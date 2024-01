CREDIT: WINK News

Schools are taking precautions with the expected severe weather approaching Florida on Tuesday.

The Lee County School District announced all after-school athletics, extra-curricular activities, and open houses are canceled on Tuesday.

The LCSD also announced outdoor after-care programs for elementary and middle schools will happen but, won’t have any outdoor activities.

Glades County Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that schools will be closed for all students, teachers, and staff on Tuesday.

According to a social media post, to err on the side of caution, DeSoto County public schools have canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday.

Charlotte County schools will remain open, according to their Facebook page. However, all after-school activities with the exception of any elementary or middle school childcare programs, have been canceled.

WINK News will update this article with more information about other schools when it’s available.