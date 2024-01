Lee County has had a troubled past with long lines on Election Day. One remedy, voting by mail, is a way counties are trying to remedy the issue, but there’s a push to place heavy restrictions on who can do that.

Opinions vary when asking people how they feel about mail-in voting.

“I think it’s OK. As long as it’s all done legally,” said Lynne from Fort Myers.

“I think people can just also make up fake names or something or try to, and then just do that. And I don’t think that’s right,” said Grace from Fort Myers.

“I think it’s a really good thing if it really works the way it’s supposed to work,” said Liz from Fort Myers.

Republican Senator Blaise Ingoglia is proposing Senate Bill 1752.

This would restrict mail-in voting, limiting it to certain groups. Some of those groups would be those absent from their home countries, people with illnesses or disabilities preventing them from going to polling places and members of the military stationed overseas.

“I think it’s horrible. This state is full of restrictions, and I just think it’s getting sickening now with no vote laws. Give me a break,” said Dean from Fort Myers.

"I think it's a really good thing for people who can't physically go vote," said Liz. "They shouldn't have to walk into a line or wait to vote, so for them, it works."

Under the proposal, vote-by-mail ballots must be requested for each election and would limit ballot drop-offs to election supervisors’ main branch and branch offices.

Tommy Doyle, the Lee County supervisor of elections, doesn’t support the bill and released a statement.

“I do not believe it is in the best interest of my voters. The majority of voters in Lee County vote by mail, and this bill would limit their ability to do so,” said Doyle.

Political and legal battles over mail-in voting have sparked debates over the years. Some are saying there are more issues that can arise from it, while others value the freedom it provides.

“I think that if you want that option, you should definitely be able to do that,” said Sabrina Lukasik. “Not a lot of people have time to sit there and wait in line.”

The proposed Senate Bill is up for discussion in the 2024 legislative session.