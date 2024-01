Todd Backer Credit: The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office

An Arcadia man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in human trafficking and molestation of a child under 12 years old.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 65-year-old Todd William Backer was arrested on Wednesday.

The investigation began on Dec. 20, as FDLE assisted Hardee County Sheriff’s Office detectives on an unrelated criminal investigation.

Agents received information alleging that Backer engaged in sexual misconduct with three minors over two years.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE in the investigation.

Backer is being charged with human trafficking, lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years old, solicitation to commit human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.