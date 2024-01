Coyote spotted in Cape Coral. CREDIT: ROGER VALDIVIA

Those living in Southwest Florida will see more coyotes soon because their mating season has started.

Last March, a viewer sent pictures and a video of a coyote in someone’s Cape Coral yard near Southwest 40th Terrace.

There’s also another video of a coyote walking across someone’s driveway in broad daylight.

Coyotes can be dangerous, so here are a few tips to prevent encounters: