What remains from the makeup vanity after the fire. CREDIT: LEHIGH ACRES FIRE

Authorities quickly responded to a structure fire in Lehigh Acres when a makeup vanity desk burst into flames.

According to Lehigh Acres Fire Control, the electrical-related fire may have been because the power source was overloaded or because it was faulty. Destroyed by the flames. CREDIT: LEHIGH ACRES FIRE

The fire was extinguished, leaving behind a charred and ashy makeup vanity.

The top of it was left unrecognizable by the flames.

Placed on the ground, areas of the vanity burnt by the flames were brittle and chipped on the grass and concrete.

The cindered vanity was burnt so badly it exposed the construction material underneath.

All that was left was the outline of some makeup etched into the ashy desk. Screws, melted tubes, and gunky lipstick containers were scattered all around.

Makeup vanity destroyed. CREDIT: LEHIGH ACRES FIRE

Authorities did not report any injuries.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control gave four tips on how to stay safe from electrical hazards.