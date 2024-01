Credit: WINK News.

Environmentalists are concerned that a new bill, identified as Senate Bill 738, which has passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, will make it harder to fight for the ecology.

According to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, the bill allows tax dollars to shift into the hands of law firms.

“Should SB 738 pass, your tax dollars would go toward paying expensive law firms to fight against its own citizens trying to exercise their free speech rights by bringing legitimate claims to question development in wetlands or environmentally sensitive areas,” said SCCF.

SCCF says the bill effectively shuts off citizens from participating and trying to protect Florida’s environment.

The bill allows for “the prevailing party in certain actions against the Department of Environmental Protection or a water management district is entitled to reasonable costs and attorney fees.”

“Protections against frivolous lawsuits already exist in current statute. These bills are meant to punish citizens and advocacy groups that file credible legal challenges,” said SCCF Policy Associate Holly Schwartz. “Individuals, neighborhood groups, and nonprofits simply don’t have the resources to take on the well-funded development industry.”

SCCF opposes the bill because they believe it would harm the environment. It’s an important point to consider when SCCF also notes the economy relies on the environment.

