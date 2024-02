Young children in a classroom. Credit: WINK News

A proposed Florida Senate Bill may require public schools to teach children from kindergarten to 12th grade about the history of communism.

Senate Bill 1264, proposed by GOP Sen. Jay Collins, will focus on the reality of communism and empower the “History of Communism Task Force” to recommend a potential “museum of communist history” to the legislature by the end of 2024.

The bill approved on Tuesday would require teaching about the history of communism starting from kindergarten instead of starting from grade 7.

The bill’s sponsors state its importance because young people view the political and economic ideology positively.

“If we fail, in this generation, to teach our children about the horrors of Socialism, Communism, or anything else that strives to strip freedom and liberty from our people, we are failing,” said Collins, who represents Tampa.

If approved, the curriculum change would begin in the 2026 school year, and instructions would have to be age-appropriate.

A similar bill, titled House Bill 1349, required instruction on the subject.