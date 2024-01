It’s a hopping new year already for many area restaurants among the first to launch in 2024. Some of the long-delayed ventures have been greatly anticipated and are expected to be among the top new restaurants of the year.

Keewaydin’s on Fifth

The first out of the gate is Keewaydin’s on Fifth, the new dining concept from Phelan Family Brands that replaced Yabba Island Grill on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples.

The local restaurant group acquired Yabba last summer with the rest of the Naples-based Culinary Concepts restaurants. Two others—Chops City Grill and Pazzo Cucina Italiana—also are longtime restaurants on Fifth Avenue South.

The acquisitions brought Phelan’s total restaurants to 25 while it was celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Pinchers brand.

