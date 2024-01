Samantha Bowerman (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman who failed to appear for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia charges.

Samantha Bowerman is a repeat offender with five previous bookings in Collier County, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers. Bowerman had previous charges of fraud, drugs and failure to pay child support.

If you have any information regarding Bowerman’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.