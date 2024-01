Cameron Durlacher Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly driving without a license with children in the car while possessing drugs in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, at around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car for driving without headlights near the 800 block of Cape Coral Parkway East.

After a routine license check, Officers discovered that the driver, 23-year-old Cameron Durlacher, had a suspended license.

Durlacher also had two children in the back seat.

According to officers, a large bag of marijuana in plain view was located on the passenger side floorboard along with a mason jar filled with a wax substance inside.

Officers searched the vehicle and found “Puff LA Pineapple cush THC vapes” and “Puff LA Cherry THC vapes.”

Durlacher was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and synthetic narcotics.

In total, officers recovered around 416 grams of marijuana evidence and 32.4 grams of THC wax from Durlacher’s possession.