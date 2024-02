Stephanie Proffitt mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

An Alva woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for several drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl.

According to the state attorney, Stephanie Proffitt, 36, was sentenced on Thursday following her conviction back in December.

Proffitt was found guilty of two counts of trafficking in dangerous fentanyl or fentanyl analogues.

Proffitt was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a place for trafficking in or sale of a controlled substance.

A confidential informant and undercover detective for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was sold $560 worth of fentanyl and xylazine from Proffitt back in October of 2021.

Then, the following November, authorities executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, authorities discovered 56 grams of fentanyl, also containing xylazine and para-fluorofentanyl, multiple scales, baggies and cutting agents inside the home.

Assistant state attorney Christine Cummins, of the State Attorney’s Office Narcotics Unit, prosecuted

the case.