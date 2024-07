A 31-year-old woman from Alva has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and meth.

According to court records, in May 2021, Christi Lynn Bien Aime solicited an acquaintance to receive a package containing drugs in the mail for her in exchange for cash.

The package was shipped from California to Cape Coral and addressed to a fake name.

But before it reached its final destination, it was intercepted in transit by Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

According to the Department of Justice, “The package contained approximately 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl, approximately 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately one kilogram of p-Fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl analogue).”

After it was emptied of any real controlled substances, DEA agents arranged to conduct a ‚Äúcontrolled delivery‚ÄĚ of the package and deliver it as it was originally intended to be delivered.

After an undercover DEA agent delivered the package to the residence in Cape Coral, Bien Aime’s acquaintance accepted the package and delivered it to a nearby gas station as Bien Aime had instructed.

At the gas station, Bien Aime paid her acquaintance and opened the package before being approached and detained by DEA agents.

Bien Aime entered a guilty plea on March 27.