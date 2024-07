An Immokalee man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Javier Joel Perez, 46, was arrested in 2023 after Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a firearm and a significant amount of illegal narcotics at a suspected drug house.

According to court documents, CCSO deputies uncovered marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine packaged for sale, along with a loaded firearm in Perez’s home.

Detectives recovered the following items during the search:

Methamphetamine – 29.5 grams

Cocaine – 8.8 grams

Marijuana – 1,733 grams

A semiautomatic rifle

Perez told deputies that the items located in his home belonged to him.

Perez is a nine-time convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition; he was ordered to forfeit his firearms.

During the investigation, detectives said they routinely observed a high level of “traffic” at the residence.

Most of the traffic was individuals engaged in hand-to-hand transactions with Perez, exchanging money for narcotics.

Perez pled guilty to the charges in February 2024.

“I’ve made it very clear this type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Collier County,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Our Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives work diligently to identify and arrest drug dealers in our community. Day or night, you never know when they are going to come knocking.”

This case was investigated by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Morgan.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.