Dense fog in Southwest Florida (CREDIT: WINK News)

A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of Southwest and West Central Florida by the National Weather Service in Tampa.

The advisory is set to go into effect at 10 p.m., Monday, and continue through 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Visibility is forecasted to be reduced to around less than one mile, potentially creating hazardous conditions for motorists.

It is important to exercise caution if driving. Slow down, use your headlights (not your high beams) and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.