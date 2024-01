On Tuesday, the Cape Coral Police and Fire Department had their hands full pulling cars out of the water, as flooding continues to be an issue a day after serious rainfall.

At least 10 to 15 cars were left abandoned on the side of the road from Palm Beach Boulevard to Chiquita Boulevard, after Monday night’s downpours, and more torrential rain is expected Tuesday.

There was also ponding, from minimal in some areas to more severe in others.

Cape police confirmed they received about three to six inches of rain and had 155 reports of flooding and disabled vehicles.

One woman’s niece had to leave their car on the side of the road Monday night, and she watched as it got towed away Tuesday morning.

“It stalled out. She was coming home from work.” said Eileen Johnson. “I got a call from her. She turned down here, and everything couldn’t move. She was getting some power, but the car wouldn’t start. Everyone is just leaving their cars.”

Police said they expect more rain on Tuesday and possibly more roadway flooding.

Cape Coral Police Department’s PIO said all of South Cape was flooded.

You also couldn’t go anywhere across the Cape from the Burnt Store, Santa Barbara, to Del Prado in Southwest Cape Coral.

One driver couldn’t believe their eyes when they watched the car just up ahead lose control and be carried away into a ditch by the rushing water on Skyline Boulevard and Gleason Parkway.

But whenever tragedy strikes in Southwest Florida, we’re lucky some community members are always ready to jump into action and help someone.

“Honestly, I was originally just coming out to have a little bit of fun, and then stuff started to get real,” said Bryan Gagnon, who helped rescue some stuck drivers Monday night. “When I helped out another lady who was very disoriented, she was just so thankful. She had tears in her eyes. I was about to be done for the night, but I picked my brother up, and again, I’m like, hey, let’s just go drive around.”

The city’s stormwater division released a statement on the drainage that the storm management system is designed to handle so the rain doesn’t drain too quickly.

They’ll do regular checks around the city, and most of the water will recede, they said.

If the rain stays at bay, then the water should drain within a day or two.

Over in North Fort Myers, the water is pooling up around trees, almost making it up to someone’s home.

People also had to grab empty product bins for the rainwater at the Mobile gas station on the corner of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Orange Grove Boulevard.

Police want to remind people not to drive through standing water.