This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Dava’Ja Ford is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation on a charge of grand theft. Detectives initially busted her for selling stolen perfume on social media. She got probation until 2028 but violated it two weeks ago. She has previous arrests in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte but was last living in North Fort Myers.

Keith Phillips has done prison time in the past and is currently wanted for violating Lee County probation for carrying a concealed weapon. Look for him in central Lee County. He has several tattoos, including a panther on his chest, a dragon on his right arm, and a tiger on his left arm.

Crystal Rivera is also wanted in Lee on an order revoking pretrial supervision for having a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Rivera has been busted 24 times over the years for theft, drugs, battery, child neglect, and fraud. Her tattoos include the Puerto Rican flag on her right leg and the phrase “criminally insane” on her right arm.