An accused killer’s time on the run is up.

Emilio Olalde is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Maldonado. She was found dead at a flea market in Arcadia earlier this month. She had been shot.

DeSoto deputies caught Olalde hiding out at a home in DeSoto County on Thursday.

And now, her 10-year-old daughter and her family have some justice.

They feel relieved and know they can rest a bit easier, but Maldonado’s sister Marisol said nothing will ever be the same.

For eleven days, Marisol and her family lived in fear.

“We felt unprotected. We were at my brother’s house every day,” Marisol said.

They were worried that the man accused of shooting and killing her sister was still out there.

“Every day, I imagined things like that person could be out there, or something happens to another person that hurts another person,” Marisol said.

But on Thursday, Marisol breathed a sigh of relief after the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Olalde.

“I’m calmer. This isn’t going to bring my sister back to us, but at least it won’t do any more damage,” Marisol said.

Deputies think this was a premeditated murder, as it is believed that Olalde is Olivia’s ex-boyfriend.

“I never noticed anything strange. He seemed like a good person, but I was wrong. It wasn’t like that,” Marisol said.

Olalde was arrested at a home on Southwest Pablo Avenue on Thursday. People who live around here said it’s unsettling.

“We always value this as a safer neighborhood in the community, so for this to happen so close to home, it’s a concerning thought,” said Shannon, neighbor.

Neighbors said knowing Olalde has been arrested brings them peace. As for Olivia’s family, they hope…

“That the full weight of the law falls upon him. May justice be served. I hope that they give life imprisonment to that man so that he doesn’t harm another person. That’s what I hope for–justice,” Marisol said.

DCSO worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in this arrest.

WINK has contacted the task force for more information on their involvement.

We’ll bring that to you as soon as it’s available.