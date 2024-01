The 16-foot-long python CREDIT WINK News

If you are looking to learn how to properly catch invasive Burmese pythons in Florida, log on to the internet.

Every third Thursday of the month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers a free virtual Python Patrol training course.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, you can join the training to learn important information about invasive Burmese pythons.

Some of the topics covered include how to humanely kill a python, how to search for the constrictors, safe capture techniques, live instruction techniques from a biologist and more. Map of distribution. CREDIT: USGS

FWC recommends registering for the event with Eventbrite. However, you can also register for the event by clicking here.

If you join the meeting, FWC also recommends doing so from a tablet, laptop or desktop. That’s because you won’t have to download the Microsoft Teams app if you join that way.

However, if you join from a mobile device, you may need to download the free Teams app to join the training.

The dates for the upcoming 2024 Florida Python Challenge will be announced closer to the summer months.

The challenge is an important event to ensure native species thrive in the Florida Everglades. Invasive species, like the Burmese python, pose a serious existential threat to native wildlife.

According to the South Florida Water Management District, the large constrictors can devour all sorts of native Everglades wildlife, such as alligators, raccoons, opossums, herons, rabbits, ibises, coots and many more. Some of the animals the large snakes feast on are endangered. CREDIT: SOUTH FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

FWC says the longest Burmese python caught in Florida was 18 feet long. Pythons, like all snakes, grow throughout their entire life, and the more they eat, the bigger they get.