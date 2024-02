The Braves are back in town for spring training at CoolToday Park.

It’s only February, but after a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign this team already has its sights set on October.

It’s World Series or bust.

National League CY Young favorite Spencer Strider says that mentality gives more purpose to their actions in spring training.

“There’s a lot of monotonous activity and you kind of get into the swing of it,” Strider said. “It can take some time but if you have a clear outlined goal and a purpose behind everything you’re doing every day, you’re going to get much more quality work and a little more camaraderie as well.”

The addition of FGCU product Chris Sale bolstered the Braves already strong rotation, headlined by arms like Strider, Charlie Morton and Max Fried.

All-Star Bryce Elder is entering his second full season with Atlanta.

He believes younger pitchers seeking advice from those guys can help propel this team to another pennant.

“They’ve been through a lot so I get as much help as I can from them and I’ll continue to do that,” Elder said.

The Braves face the Boston Red Sox in their spring training home opener on Sunday Feb. 25.