Miami-Dade police respond after officers shot. CREDIT: WINK News

Two Miami-Dade Police officers were shot while investigating a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the officers received a call Wednesday evening about squatters on Southwest 162nd Avenue. When the officers went to the home, they were met by a man with a shotgun.

The man shot at the officers, said police and the officers returned fire. One officer was shot in the arm, and the second officer was shot in the arm and face.

The suspect was also hit in the shootout and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Both injured officers and a third officer were taken to the hospital. All were listed in stable condition.

Director Stephanie V. Daniels of the Miami-Dade Police Department posted on Facebook, “This type of violence towards my officers will not be tolerated. By the grace of god they are alive today and able to return home to their families.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.