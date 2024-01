A new restaurant and bar fuses Latin cuisines where the north meets the south in downtown Naples.

Unidos, which labels itself as a modern Latin kitchen and bar, opened Jan. 8 on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Central Avenue, combining the longtime former spaces of Starbucks Coffee and Valento’s Pizza & Hoagies.

The new upscale restaurant includes more than 150 seats inside with a full bar, an open kitchen, a ceviche bar, an outside patio and a private dining room. Unidos’ menu is similar to Unidad, a sister restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Evergreen Park that also is family owned and operated by Sal Muñoz, Sal’s wife Jaime Muñoz and business partner Carlos Angel.

