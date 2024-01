The Cape Coral Police Department warns of misleading flyers. CREDIT: CCPD Facebook Page

The Cape Coral Police Department is warning residents about a flyer recently seen in their mailboxes.

The flyer claims to be raising money for the police department to help buy body armor and provide training for their officers.

The flyer also says that police training has been reduced because of budget cuts.

Cape Coral Police said none of this is true.

Several Cape Coral residents were convinced the flyer was accurate, and one person mailed a check to the police department.

The Cape Coral Police Department are calling the flyer a scam, and they do not have any affiliation with the individual who mailed the flyers.

Residents should know three things about the police department: