The Sanibel Lighthouse. CREDIT: WINK News

The Sanibel Lighthouse beach will be closed next week for repairs to the iconic structure.

Contractors will start the process of repairing the Sanibel Lighthouse and replacing the temporary wooden support with a permanent cast iron replica of the original support column.

Repairs will also be made to the cast iron ladder and window stops beginning Monday.

Beach renourishment contractors are expected to complete work near the Tradewinds neighborhood ahead of schedule and anticipate moving operations from the island’s west end to Lighthouse Beach on Jan. 23.

Work on the lighthouse and beach renourishment will occur at the same time, shortening the time needed to close the parking lots at Lighthouse Beach Park.

The parking lots to Lighthouse Beach and the Fishing Pier will be closed Monday through Friday.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the other beach parks that will remain open: