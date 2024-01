(Credit: Getty Images)

The newly elected president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc. said Charlotte County’s residential real estate market has picked up in the new year and projected a strong outlook for 2024.

“We are seeing relocation from all over the country,” Leanne Walker said. “[December’s] supply of inventory, as well as the average days [homes spent] on the market indicate the market is more balanced.”

There was a 6.8-month supply of single-family homes and an 8.4-month supply of condos and townhomes in December. The $363,750 median sale price of single-family homes in the county was lower in December than the previous month.

