A man accused of taking thousands from people to build homes he never built took a plea deal from a Charlotte County judge.

WINK News first reported about complaints against Stephen Dukes and HD Custom Homes more than three years ago.

Investigators said Stephen Dukes, one of the Harden Dukes owners, made promises to build dream homes for 52 people but didn’t keep them. Some victims had signed contracts with the business for a new home. Others paid a deposit only to get nothing in return.

Then there’s Fred Marcussen, who was told, “We don’t have the funds to complete your home.”

“I want him to feel the financial hurt that he caused all the other people that did business with him,” said Marcussen.

Victims were dealt heavy financial blows. Marcussen is out $80,000. Karen Brock is missing $50,000. Harriet Zimmerman lost $200,000.

In court, Duke waived his right to a trial and asked the judge to accept his plea, which states Duke would plead guilty to six counts of misappropriation of construction funds.

Duke will serve six months in the county jail, followed by 14 years of probation and will be ordered to pay just over $195,000 in restitution. Charlotte County Judge Porter accepted the plea.

“It’s really not fair. It’s not fair to all the people that he stole money from,” said Zimmerman, who lost more money than the restitution Duke will have to pay.

Sentencing for Duke is set for March 4.