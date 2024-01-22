Former FGCU ace Chris Sale preparing for fresh start with Braves

Whenever Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale returns to Florida Gulf Coast University, he feels at home. Sale returned to campus for the baseball program’s annual Alumni Game on Saturday as part of the school’s Hall of Fame Weekend. Sale left his mark on this place. And his school, changed his life.

“My career started here,” Sale said. “My personal life started here. Met my wife here. My oldest son was born while we were still attending school here.”

Sale went from FGCU to the top of the baseball world as one of the most reliable and dominant ace pitchers in the game. Sale was selected to seven All-Star Games. He even recorded the final out to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

But in the years following the championship celebration, injuries kept Sale away from the mound.

“It’s not easy sitting on the sideline watching your team play without you,” Sale explained. “You know and feeling like your not doing anything for them. It’s tough.”

Through all the highs and lows of his time in Boston, Sale remains appreciative.

“That was kind of tough part of the decision was you know you’re leaving a place that you’ve been for a long time,” Sale explained. “You know success early on obviously had some troubles but you know through those hard times you know I’ve formed great relationships. And those people always had my back.”

Now, Sale is getting a fresh started as he was traded from the Red Sox to the Atlanta Braves in the offseason.

“They’re on the rise right now,” Sale said. “They’ve been doing some really good things the last few years and I’m just excited to hop on board and to what I can to help them achieve the top goal.”

The Braves believe Sale can return to form as the team signed him to a two-year/$38 million contract extension.

“It definitely light a fire underneath you a little bit and just I appreciate it,” Sale said. “It’s nice to feel like they’re making a commitment to me and they know what they’re going to get. You know I’m going to go there and do everything I can.”

Even though Sale is going from Bean Town to the Peach State, he doesn’t have to leave his home in Southwest Florida for Spring Training. Instead of JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Sale will take the mound at CoolToday Park in North Port.

“I love being down here and being able to sleep in my bed at night and you know still be able to go to my kids sports games, which is very important to me,” Sale explained. “Pick them up from school and being able to be around here. I’ll be able to come to these games. You know this is home for me.”