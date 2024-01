A Port Charlotte man who was convicted of shooting and killing his neighbor is set to be sentenced.

The altercation between James Gainvor and Matthew Hanson began on July 4 outside of Gainvor’s property. Fireworks had landed on his property causing him to become agitated.

The two men began verbally fighting with each other on July 5.

The fight began to escalate, causing Gainvor to shoot Hanson in what he referred to as an act of self-defense.

Video of a man shooting his neighbor was played in court at the beginning of Gainvor’s trial for the murder of Hanson.

The jury found Gainvor guilty of manslaughter.

Gainvor is currently facing up to 15 years in prison.

The sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m., on Monday.