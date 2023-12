The fate of James Gainvors has gone to the jury.

The second day in the trial of James Gainvors went into closing arguments Wednesday. Gainvors is accused of shooting his neighbor Matt Hanson on July 5.

Deputies said Gainvors shot his neighbor outside his home on Corinne Avenue in Port Charlotte.

In defense, he said he feared for himself and for his family, but the prosecution argued Gainvors killed Hanson because he hated him.

“When I drew my gun, I didn’t think he was gonna stop,” Gainvors said as he recalled that day. “I thought he was gonna kill us I didn’t want to shoot him, but he didn’t. He kept coming closer and closer.”

He had a choice to shoot him on July 5 or put the weapon away. Gainvors chose to fire, said the defense.

During closing arguments, Gainvors once again broke down in tears. His attorney said when he shot Hanson, it was because he was terrified of what Hanson would do.

The prosecution said whatever happened in the past does not justify killing someone. Will the jury agree, or will they determine the killing was justified?

We’ll find out soon. The jury continues deliberating.