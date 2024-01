Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatality crash involving two cars in Collier County.

Troopers arrived at the scene just after midnight, Monday morning.

FHP said a black Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Immokalee Road, west of Camp Keais Road, while a red Nissan Altima was traveling west.

The Toyota veered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with the Nissan.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.