Big Brothers Big Sisters has named WINK News anchor Amanda Hall the Big Sister of the Year for the state of Florida.

Amanda’s family joined us at WINK for the surprise.

Last fall, we told you the organization named her the Big Sister of the Year for the Suncoast Region.

Amanda’s a big to Jazlyn, a 7th-grade student at Gulf Middle School in Cape Coral.

They matched six years ago, in 2017.

Now, with this statewide award, Amanda is eligible for national recognition.

There are dozens of kids currently on a waitlist to be matched.

