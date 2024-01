Suspect allegedly tried breaking into a Deep Creek business. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Charlotte County authorities are asking for help identifying someone who tried to break into a Deep Creek business.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the attempted break-in happened at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The subject wore a black hoodie, black sweatpants, blue gloves, some type of face covering, black and white sneakers and was seen carrying a light-colored bag.

The subject was not able to break into the business.

If you recognize this person, call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101, send a message via Facebook or submit a tip on their free mobile app.