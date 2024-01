It was just four years ago when Fort Myers senior Jillian Jacobs fell in love with weightlifting.

“I started so much lower than I am now,” Jacobs said. “It takes a while to really build up and you just have to trust that what you’re doing is working.

What she’s doing is working alright, fast forward to senior year and she’s trying to win another state title.

Last year she won the 119 weight class.

Now she competes in a more competitive 129, but she’s not one to shy away from a challenge.

“There are some pretty good girls, but I’m still doing my best to keep up with them,” Jacobs said.

Her coach, Patrick Casey, says they know what she’s up against.

“She’s been working as hard as she possibly can, just getting a little better each day,” Casey said. “No matter where she winds up, it’ll be a spot that she’s earned for sure.”

The first time Casey saw her lift was in this room four years ago.

“There’s this speed that elite lifters have that I just saw right away and I was like, she’s going to be a good one,” Casey said.

He was right. Jacobs now holds six school records and counting.

“She just has natural ability and when you couple those things with consistent discipline and consistent effort on a daily basis good things happen and that’s what we’re seeing now,” Casey said.

Win or lose at state the standout has made a splash for the Green Wave.

“We have a lot of really good lifters, but Jill is definitely one of the one of the best we’ve ever had in program history,” Casey said. “When I say that I’m not just talking about our girls team but also talking about our boys team.”

Jacobs’ career is just getting started. Next season she plans to take the platform for East Tennessee State University.