Startling headlines about the Sunshine State go viral occasionally, but Jan. 25, also known as National Florida Day, serves as a reminder of what our unique state has to offer beyond 15-second sensationalism.

From warm weather and beaches to state parks and amusement parks, Florida has something for everyone to enjoy.



πŸ“: #BahiaHonda State Park

πŸ“·IG: afjgphotography pic.twitter.com/EZGOsPeh9N — Florida State Parks (@FLStateParks) January 25, 2024

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are 174 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Take an airboat tour of the Everglades to see massive alligators or go canoeing down the peaceful and crystal-clear waters of Ichetucknee Springs State Park.

Celebrate National Florida Day by visiting our beaches, which visitors from around the world flock to year after year.

According to U.S. News Travel, you can find some of the best beaches in Florida at Siesta Key, Santa Rosa Beach, Marco Island and Delray Beach.

After spending 30 minutes at any of these beaches, you will understand why we are nicknamed the Sunshine State.

For family fun or thrill seekers, check out Walt Disney World Resorts or Universal Resorts in Orlando, Busch Gardens in Tampa, the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral or LEGOLAND Florida Resort in Winter Haven.

The Sunshine State’s culture is one-of-a-kind. Go out and explore what the beautiful state has to offer and celebrate National Florida Day.

