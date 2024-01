Credit: Haleon and Food and Drug Administration

A nationwide recall for Robitussin cough syrup has been issued by the Food and Drug Administration and Haleon.

The cough syrup manufacturer issued the recall on Wednesday for eight lots of Robitussin Honey C-F max all-day and nighttime adult cough syrup distributed nationwide due to a potential risk of microbial contamination.

The contamination can lead to deadly infections for immunocompromised people.

No reported cases of people getting sick from the cough syrup have been reported.

The recalled bottles will have an expiration date of October, May, September 2025, and June 2026.

If you purchased the cough syrup with the listed expiration dates above, the FDA and Haleon advise you to discontinue consumption and report it to the company customer relations phone number 1-800-245-1040.