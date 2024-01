The City of Cape Coral is improving safety and roadway conditions to help you get around. But first, they need your help.

The public has until February 8 to fill out the Cape Coral Transportation Public Survey. The survey asks questions regarding what modes of transportation you use and what roadway conditions look like in your community.

A first-of-its-kind plan, the city is calling this a “Multimodal Transportation Master Plan.” In a statement, the city said, ” A multimodal transportation plan provides a strategic vision for creating a community’s multimodal network with safe travel options for people of all ages and abilities.”

Once the data from the survey is taken, they say they’re working towards bringing your suggestions to life. This includes more than just vehicle transportation; it is for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transportation as well.

The plan highlights areas like trails, sidewalks, and even scooter transportation. Those who live in Cape Coral say one thing the city could use is better sidewalks.

“I think there’s so many hit and runs with pedestrians because there’s no sidewalks. They have to use the side of a road or the grass, and I think that’s why there’s been a lot of hits. It’s ridiculous. I’ve never seen this city, especially a growing city that doesn’t have sidewalks,” said Nadia Williams.

Concerns like Williams are being brought to the table at the City of Cape Coral’s second Public Workshop on Wednesday night.

Through case studies from across the state and wiki mapping they are able to show the community where work needs to be done and how they plan to get it done.

The city’s wiki map allows you to see pinpointed areas across the city where they plan to make improvements. You can also put your email into their system to receive notifications for when those improvements are complete.

The improvements range from sidewalks and crosswalks to better routes for transportation.