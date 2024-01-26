Collier County man arrested for child abuse

A man has been arrested for child abuse after a 3-year-old boy went to daycare and was found with bruises on his buttocks.

Collier County deputies said Corey Laber is the one who beat the young child. Deputies said that Laber admitted to spanking the boy.

According to the report, the child had been kept home from daycare. When the child returned, the staff noticed the bruising and called the Department of Children and Families.

The report also indicates that at least one of the parents or guardians is already in jail, facing charges for the death of an 8-month-old baby.

Nicole Laber was arrested in June after deputies said she “staged the child’s death to make it appear as if it were an accident.”

Corey told deputies the child was kept out of daycare because he was sick.

He also said Monday night, the 3-year-old had fallen off a barstool and had to be taken to the hospital, where he had bruising on his butt.

Laber went before a judge Friday afternoon for the first appearance. The judge set his bond at $10,000, and he is to have no contact with the child.

Laber remains at the Naples Jail Center and is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.