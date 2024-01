The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, partnered with the Naples Airport to welcome this year’s vintners from Napa Valley, California who arrived at the airport welcomed by firetrucks providing a “water rainbow” over their aircraft on the runway before parking in front of the General Aviation Terminal. Thursday January 25, 2024. Photo by Chris Tilley

Generosity in Full Bloom is the theme for this year’s Naples Winter Wine Festival, so the perfect welcome for its vintners was with spring showers, a water rainbow Jan. 25 proclaiming their private-jet arrivals at Naples Airport.

The 23 vintners who work with high-profile chefs to create 18 vintner dinners Jan. 26 are the first delicious wave of a weekend that includes:

The annual “Meet the Kids” day, with its assembly of youngsters and organization eager to tell their success stories;

The zenith of the festival, its Jan. 27 auction, with 47 luxe lots that range from a choice cruise nearly anywhere on the planet aboard that floating enclave, The World, to an extremely loaded 2024 Aston Martin. This one is a DB12 Volante convertible with a Caribbean Blue Pearl 2 exterior, blue roof, smoked taillights, red brake calipers and Glacier White leather interior with Spicy Red contrast stitching. And oh, yes, zero to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds.

